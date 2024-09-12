Today, September 12, is the last date to apply for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2024 on Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s ( RPSC ) official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1014 Assistant Engineer posts. Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to register for Assistant Engineer posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Login and fill up the form Upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference