The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key of the UGC NET June 2024 conducted from August 27 to September 5, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 13, 2024. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

“The Provisional Answer Key(s) for UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination conducted on 27th, 28th, 29th & 30th August 2024 and 02nd, 03rd, 04th & 05th September 2024 along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download UGC NET answer key 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 answer key link Login and check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to UGC NET June 2024 answer key.