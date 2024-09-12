UGC NET answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by September 13
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by September 13, 2024.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the UGC NET June 2024 conducted from August 27 to September 5, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 13, 2024. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.
“The Provisional Answer Key(s) for UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination conducted on 27th, 28th, 29th & 30th August 2024 and 02nd, 03rd, 04th & 05th September 2024 along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge,” reads the notification.
Steps to download UGC NET answer key 2024
Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 answer key link
Login and check the answer key
Download and take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to UGC NET June 2024 answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.