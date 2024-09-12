The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will close the online application window for the Veterinary Officer (Group A) post today, September 12. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website kpsc.kar.nic.in .

This recruitment drive conducted by the commission aims to fill up 400 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be a holder of a degree Bachelor of Veterinary Science(B.V.Sc) /Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.sc & AH). Also, they should have registered themselves in KVC / IVC.

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 18-35 years can apply for the post. Age relaxation is given to candidates from reserved categories.

For more details related to eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process, and other candidates can visit the detailed notification link mentioned below:

Link to detailed notification.

How to apply for KPSC Veterinary Officer

Visit official website kpsc.kar.nic.in Find registration link and fill your details to register Complete the application form Pay application fee and save application form Print application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for VO posts.