The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) is accepting applications for recruitment to the posts of Gynaecology Specialist 2024 (Advt. No. 06/2024) till today, September 12. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The applicants can change their forms until September 14 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per modification. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 207 Gynaecology Specialist posts. The pay scale will be between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Gynaecology Specialist notification 2024.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to all other categories.

How to apply for MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Click on the MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist apply link Register on the portal and proceed with the application Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Gynaecology Specialist posts 2024.