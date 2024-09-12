The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has started accepting applications for contractual Non-Executives posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website mazagondock.in till October 1.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 176 vacancies. The period of the contract for all the categories will be 3 years it can be further extendable by 1+1 years based on the project requirement. The date for the examination will be announced on October 31.

How to apply for Non-Executive posts

Visit the official website mazagondock.in Go careers tab, click on online recruitment Go to Non-Executive tab Register by filling up relevant details and submit Click on the validation link sent on email Login, complete your application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Mazagoan Dock Non-Executive posts.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay Rs 354. Candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD/Ex-servicemen category are exempted from paying application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates between the ages of 18 years to 38 years as of September 1, 2024, can apply for the posts. The maximum age limit for applying for Master Ist class trade posts is 48 years. Candidates from reserved categories will get age relaxation. For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Link to the official notification.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises four various stages — written test, experience in the shipbuilding industry, trade/skill test, and merit-based test. The selection process may vary according to the various posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.