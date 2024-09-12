The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the schedule for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. The examination will be tentatively held on October 27. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 399 posts for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Exam Pattern

The prelims examination comprises two papers which will be of an objective type nature. Each paper will be of 200 marks and the time duration will be 2 hours. For every wrong 0.33 marks will be deducted.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, main exam, and the interview round.

Meanwhile, the commission has released the admit card for OPSC PGT. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 29, and October 6, 2024. The exam will be held in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM, and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The PwD category candidates will be given an extra 20 minutes per hour in each session (i.e., 09.00 AM to 11.40 AM for 1st session, 12.00 noon to 2.40 PM for 2nd session, and 3.30 PM to 6.10 PM for 3rd session).

The recruitment drive for OPSC PGT aims to fill up a total of 1375 posts out of which 53 posts are reserved for Persons with Disability (whose permanent disability is 40% and more), 41 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen and 14 posts are reserved for Sports persons.

Direct link to PGT admit card 2024.