Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 registration begins, apply at uhsrugcounselling.com
Candidates can apply for the round 2 counselling process through the official website uhsrugcounselling.com.
The Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Haryana, has started the registration for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling Round 2. Eligible can register for the counselling process through the official website uhsrugcounselling.com till September 14.
The provisional seat allocation will be released on September 16. The last date for joining the allotted institute is September 26 by 05.00 PM. Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 registration begins, apply at uhsrugcounselling.com.
“The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the Admission Committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered,” reads the notice.
How to apply for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024
- Visit the official website uhsrugcounselling.com
- On the homepage, click ‘New Registration’ tab
- Register yourself and login your account
- Fill the application, pay and submit your application
- Print your application for future reference
Direct link to apply for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.