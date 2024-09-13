The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for the Junior Personal Assistant (English) posts, Delhi Transco Limited. The exam will be conducted on September 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 9.30 AM and 12.00 noon to 12.30 PM.

The exam will be conducted at Netaji Subhash University of Technology (East Campus), Geeta Colony, New Delhi-110031. The admit card will be released on September 23 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in .

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download DSSSB JPA admit card 2024

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on the DSSSB JPA admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference