The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has started the application process for Stenographer Grade-II posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website apscrecruitment.in till October 3.

The last date for payment of application fees is October 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill 36 vacancies for two posts — for Stenographer Gr-II (English) 26 vacancies and for Stenographer Gr-II (Language) 10 vacancies. The pay scale for the Stenographer Grade ll post is Rs. 22,000 to 97,000.

Application Fee Category Fees General including Ex-servicemen candidates 297 .20 SC/ST/OBC/[IOBC including Ex servicemen candidates 197 .20 BPL 47 .20 PwBD including Ex-servicemen candidates 47 .20

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Minimum education qualification is passed the Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University with proficiency in Stenography.

Age Limit: Candidates between the age of 21 years to 38 years. Candidates from reserved categories will get age relaxation.

Link to detailed official notification.

How to apply for Stenographer Grade II

Go to the official website apscrecruitment.in Go to the latest recruitment advertisement tab Click apply here under the Stenographer Grade II notification link Fill your details and pay application fee Save application and print it for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer Grade II post.