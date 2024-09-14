The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the CRP-RRBs-XIII for the recruitment of Group ‘A’ - Officers Scale-I Preliminary examination 2024. Applicants can download their results from the official website ibps.in .

The exam was conducted on August 3 and 4, 2024. The recruitment process is being held to fill 9923 vacancies for various posts, reports Indian Today.

Steps to download CRP RRB PO result 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP RRB XIII result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB PO result 2024.