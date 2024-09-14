The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Personality Tests (Interviews) schedule of the Engineering Services Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The interviews are scheduled to be conducted from October 7 to November 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 617 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.

Steps to download ESE interview schedule 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE 2024 interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESE 2024 interview schedule.