UPSC ESE interview schedule 2024 released, here’s download link
The interview is scheduled to be conducted in October 2024.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Personality Tests (Interviews) schedule of the Engineering Services Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The interviews are scheduled to be conducted from October 7 to November 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 617 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.
“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.
Steps to download ESE interview schedule 2024
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ESE 2024 interview schedule link
The interview schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ESE 2024 interview schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.