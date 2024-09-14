The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started accepting online applications for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in till October 13, 2024. The correction window will open from October 16 to 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 8113 vacancies, of which 1736 vacancies are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor posts, 994 for Station Master, 3144 for Goods Train Manager, 1507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist.

The applicants should hold a graduate degree or its equivalent and should have attained the age of 18 years and should be more than the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2025. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For PwBD/ Female/ Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class will have to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate posts 2024

Visit the official RRB website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Graduate post 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate posts 2024.