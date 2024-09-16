The ECGC Ltd. has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers (PO) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.ecgc.in till October 13, 2024.

The Pre-Examination Training for SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates will be held from October 28 onwards. The admit card will be released in the fourth week of October 2024. The online written exam will be held on November 16 and the call letters will be released on November 5, 2024. The results will be released between December 16 to 31, 2024.

The interview will be held in January/ February 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 PO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on September 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 175 is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD category candidates, whereas Rs 900 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for ECGC PO posts 2024

Visit the official website ecgc.in Go to the ECGC Careers link Click on the PO application 2024 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for ECGC PO posts 2024.