The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has announced the results of the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (CG TET). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in .

The CG TET 2024 - Primary (For Teaching in Class I to V) was conducted on June 23, 2024.

CG TET exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted to certify candidate’s eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and the Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII at any CG Education Board affiliated schools.

Steps to download CG TET result 2024

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CG TET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CG TET result 2024.

Direct link to CG TET final answer key 2024.