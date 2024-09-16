The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the typing test of Graduate Level posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The typing test will be held from September 18 to 24 at the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), I.T. Bhawan, Sahastradhara Road, I.T. Park, Dehradun.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 229 vacancies. The applications were invited from October 23 to November 23, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Graduate Level typing test admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Graduate Level typing test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Graduate Level typing test admit card 2024.