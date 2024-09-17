The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the personality test schedule for various posts in Medical Education and Research, HP. The personality test is scheduled to be conducted from September 24 to 27, 2024. The admit card is released on the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

“The Personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates, for the above mentioned post(s) have been uploaded on the Commission’s website along with “Instructions to the Candidates” for Personality Test. Besides, all admitted candidates have been informed through SMS/ e-mail on their respective Mobile No.(s) and email ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Applications,” reads the notification.

Personality Test Schedule Name of the post Name of the Department Date of Personality Test Assistant Professor (Community Medicine and Social & Preventive Medicine) in IGMC Shimla Medical Education & Research, H.P. September 24 and 25 Assistant Professor (General Medicine) in Dr. RKGMC, Hamirpur Medical Education & Research, H.P. September 24 and 25 Assistant Professor (Community Medicine and Social & Preventive Medicine) in SLBSGMC, Ner Chowk Mandi

Medical Education & Research, H.P. September 25 and 26 Assistant Professor (General Medicine) in Dr. YSPGMC, Nahan. Medical Education & Research, H.P. September 26 Assistant Professor (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Disease) in IGMC, Shimla. Medical Education & Research, H.P. September 27 Assistant Professor (Cardiology) in Dr. RPGMCm Tanda, Kangra. Medical Education & Research, H.P. September 27

Here’s the official notification.