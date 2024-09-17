Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited offline applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the Research Associate/Content Writer, Consultant, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till October 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which 7 vacancies are for the Research Associate/Content Writer posts, 12 for Associate Consultant/Creative Content Writer/Graphic Designer/Video Editor, 2 for Consultant, 2 for Sr. Consultant, and 1 for Principal Consultant (Digital Media Marketing).

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates is Rs 590, whereas Rs 295 is applicable to SC/ST/ EWS/PH category candidates.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can submit their applications along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post and address it to Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (UP).