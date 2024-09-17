The State Medical and Dental Counselling Board, Rajasthan will close the application process for Rajasthan NEET UG 2024 round 2 counselling by today, September 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process through the official website rajugneet2024.org.

Candidates can deposit the application fee on the website by September 17 till 4.00 PM. The last date for submitting the online application form at the website is September 17 by 11.55 PM.

How to register for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024

Visit the official website rajugneet2024.org Click on registration link ‘Round 2 counselling link’ Select MBBS or MDS active link Fill required details and register Pay counselling fee Take print out of application for future reference

Direct link to register for counselling process.

Security Deposit

The security deposit for government seats in medical colleges for UR, EWS, SC, ST, OBC, and MBC category candidates is Rs 50,000. The security deposit for management seats at government society colleges and RUHS CMS is Rs 2,00,000.

The candidates opting for NRI seats have to pay Rs 5,00,000. Candidates who want to opt for private medical institutes should pay a security deposit of Rs 5,00,000. The deposit for BDS courses for both private and government institutes is Rs 10,000. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.