JSSC JGGLCCE 2023 admit card released, here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The exam will be conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JGGLCCE 2023 admit card
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JGGLCCE 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JGGLCCE 2023 admit card.
Selection Process
The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.