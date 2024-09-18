The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi (CBSE) has online applications from eligible candidates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2024 (CTET Dec 2024). Interested candidates can register for the exam at ctet.nic.in till October 16, 2024. The exam will be conducted on December 1 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

There will be two CTET papers — Paper I will be for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V and Paper II for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Applicants can appear for both Paper I and Paper II.

“The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country. In case number of candidates are more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 30th November, 2024,” reads the notification. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Category Only Paper I or Paper II Both Paper I or Paper II

General/OBC(NCL) Rs 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs 500 Rs 600

Steps to apply for CTET December 2024

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET December 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CTET December 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.