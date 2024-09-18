CGPSC Professor application correction window closes today, details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at psc.cg.gov.in.
Today, September 10, is the last date to make corrections to the Professor application forms on the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) official website psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for corrections.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to Professor application forms
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
Click on the application correction link for Professor posts
Login and make the necessary changes
Save and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to make changes to Professor application forms.
Selection procedure
CGPSC will shortlist candidates based on their applications for personal interviews. A written exam may also be held for screening applicants.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.