The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Medical Officer (Screening) Exam 2023 under Advt. No. D-3/E-1/2023 and Advt. No. D-4/E-1/2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 23 upto 5.00 PM in the format provided in the notifications below:

Direct notice to answer key of Advt. No.:-D-3/E-1/2023, HMO (Screening) Exam-2023.

Direct notice to answer key of Advt. No.:-D-4/E-1/2023, HMO (Screening) Exam-2023.

Steps to download HMO answer key 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the View Answer Key tab Click on the HMO (Screening) answer key 2023 link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

