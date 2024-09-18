The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has started the application process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance exam today, September 18. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website updeled.gov.in till October 9.

Candidates should pay the application fees by October 10. The last day to print the application form is October 12.

How to apply for UP DElEd 2024

Go to the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, go to UP D. El. Ed registration Fill your details and register yourself Pay the application fee and save the application Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for UP DElEd 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates from general and OBC categories have to Rs 700 as an application fee. SC/ST category applicants have to pay Rs 500 and PWD candidates should Rs 200 as the application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group 18 to 35 years can apply for the examination.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed a Graduation degree from a recognized institution. For more details, candidates should read the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

About DElEd

The UP D El. Ed exam is conducted to shortlist students for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed.) course offered by colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Admission Process

The selection process involves three phases — entrance exam, counselling sessions, and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.