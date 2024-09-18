RSMSSB Female Supervisor merit list 2024 out, here’s direct link
Candidates can check the merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the merit list for the Female Supervisor (Women Empowerment) post today, September 18. Candidates can check their results through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to hire for 209 vacancies. The examination was held on September 7.
How to check the merit list
- Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the results tab
- Click on ‘Supervisor (Woman) 2024’ merit list link
- Check your result
- Save the merit list and print it for future reference
Direct link to the merit list of Female Supervisor.
For more details, candidates are advised to check detailed notification here.