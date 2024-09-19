The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the round 2 seat allotment result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2024 or KCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their seat allotment result from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ .

The applicants are directed not to report the provisionally allotted college. Round 2 final seat allotment result will be released after confirming and verifying the objections.

“Specific objections if any, (Options entered, second round cutoff rank verified, but not allotted any seat) may be mailed to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 10.00 AM on September 19with all the details,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KCET Round 2 provisional seat allotment result

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on the KCET Round 2 provisional seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KCET Round 2 seat allotment result.