The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Junior Judicial Translator posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mphc.gov.in till September 30, 2024. The correction window will open from October 3 to 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Law graduate and must possess knowledge of English and Hindi. Knowledge of computer applications. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved categories/ other state’s are required to pay a fee of Rs 943.40, whereas a fee of Rs 743.40 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for MPHC JJT posts 2024

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab Click on Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards - Click here Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for MPHC JJT posts 2024.