The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has declared the results of the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test Paper II 2024 (CG TET Paper II 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in .

The CG TET 2024 - Upper Primary (Paper II) (For Teaching in Class VI to VIII) was conducted on June 23 and the Optional Re-TET Exam - Upper Primary (Paper II) (For Teaching in Class VI to VIII) was conducted on July 20, 2024.

CG TET exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted to certify the candidate’s eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII at any CG Education Board affiliated schools.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CG TET Paper II result 2024

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CG TET Paper II result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CG TET Paper II result 2024.

Direct link to CG TET Paper II final answer key 2024.

Direct link to Optional Re-TET Paper II final answer key 2024.