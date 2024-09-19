The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the Computor posts 2023. Eligible candidates can check the DV schedule through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The DV process will start on September 23 and end on September 27. Candidates who could not report on the allotted date and time slot can appear on September 30. Candidates have to report for the DV process at 9:30 AM. Document verification will take place at Yojana Bhawan, Tilak Marg, C-scheme, Jaipur.

The commission has called 1249 candidates for the document verification process. For more details related to document verification, candidates can refer to the official notification.

How to check the DV schedule

Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the news notifications tab Click the link of ‘Computer 2023’ Check your allotted time and date slot Save the schedule and print it for future reference

Required Documents

The candidates have to bring original certificates. They also have to bring documents related to their educational field, age, caste, domicile, character, specially-abled person, marriage, sports, nationality, service and self-identity card and 2 latest passport size photographs along with them.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.