The Indian Space Research Organisation Human Space Flight Centre (ISRO HSFC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 100+ Medical Officers, Assistants, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at hsfc.gov.in till October 9, 2024.

Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 and Rs 100 is applicable to the post codes 01-14 and post code 15-26, respectively. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 750 (post code 01-14) and Rs 500 (post code 15-26) per application as processing fee. The reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee. The processing fee will be refunded only to those candidates who appear in the written test/ Interview.

Steps to apply for MO, Assistant and other posts

Visit the official website hsfc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the application link against Advt. No. HSFC:01:RMT:2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MO, Assistant and other posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.