The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website kmatindia.com.

The exam will be conducted on September 22, 2024. KMAT 2024 will be held for admissions to various institutes in Karnataka for the MBA, MCA, and PGDM courses. The applications were invited till September 17, 2024.

Steps to download KMAT admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.kmatindia.com On the homepage, click on the KMAT 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout future reference

Direct link to KMAT admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.