The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the CRP-RRBs-XIII for the recruitment of Group ‘A’ - Officers Scale-I, II, and III. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examination likely to be held on September 29, 2024. The recruitment process is being held to fill 9923 vacancies for various posts. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 3 and 4, 2024.

Steps to download CRP RRB PO Mains admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP RRB XIII Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to (CRP-RRBs-XIII) Group "A" - Officers Scale-I admit card.

Direct link to (CRP-RRBs-XIII) Group "A" - Officers Scale-II and III admit card.