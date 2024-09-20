The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the admit cards for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The CET 2024 will be conducted on September 27 and 28 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The applicants are directed to report two hours before the commencement of the exam. The candidates are required to bring their admit card, valid ID proof, and a colour photograph of themselves. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CET admit card 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to Get Admit Card tab Click on the CET (Graduation Level) 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CET admit card 2024.

The applications were invited from August 9 to September 7, 2024.