The Karnataka Examinations Authority ( K EA ) has released the provisional answer key of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or PGCET 2024 for M.Tech. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by 5.00 PM today, September 20, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on September 18, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PGCET M.Tech answer key 2024

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PGCET M.Tech answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to PGCET M.Tech answer key 2024.