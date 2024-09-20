The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the results of the Assistant Professor (Home Science) written exam 2022 and Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) written exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

A total of 64 and 131 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round for the posts of Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) and Assistant Professor (Home Science), respectively. The exams were conducted on June 9 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) vacancies and 42 Assistant Professor (Home Science) vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant Professor result 2022

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Professor Sanskrit and Assistant Professor Home Science result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst Professor (Home Science) written exam result 2022.

Direct link to Asst Professor (Sanskrit) written exam result 2022.