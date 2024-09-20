JKSSB Patwari 2024 result announced at jkssb.nic.in, here’s direct link
Candidates can check their results through the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result of the Patwari, Revenue Department posts written test. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The board will call candidates for the document verification process based on the merit list. The schedule of the document verification will be released later on. The written exam was held on September 1.
How to check the JKSSB Patwari result
- Go to the official website jkssb.nic.in
- Go to the ‘what’s new’ tab
- Click on the Patwari result link
- Check the result
- Save the result and print it for future reference
Direct link to the final answer key.
