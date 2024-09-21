The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for various Undergraduate posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories under Advt. No. 06/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in till October 20, 2024. The correction window will open from October 23 to November 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3445 vacancies, of which 2022 vacancies are for the post of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk Cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk Cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Candidate Categories Fee (Rs.) For all candidates except the fee concession categories mentioned below at Sl. No. 2. Out of this fee of Rs 500 an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1 st Stage CBT.

Rs 500 For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class. This fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1 st Stage CBT.



Rs 250

Steps to apply for RRB NTPC Undergraduate posts 2024

Visit the official RRB website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Undergraduate post 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RRB NTPC Undergraduate posts 2024.