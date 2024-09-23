The Supreme Court of India has released the admit card for the Junior Court Attendant recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.sci.gov.in .

The written test based on the Objective Type Question Paper will be conducted in bilingual (English and Hindi). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) posts. The applicants will be shortlisted based on a written test, a Practical Trade Skill Test, and Interview round.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Junior Court Attendant admit card

Visit the official website www.sci.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Court Attendant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JCA admit card 2024.