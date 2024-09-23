Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) has released the admit card for the Constable Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/ PET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in .

“Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may contact the Help Line No.8826762317 or send an Email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com,” reads the notification. The PST/ PET will commence on October 3, 2024. Applicants will have to appear for the tests at the venue mentioned on the admit cards.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2024

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for PST & PET” for Constable posts Key in your Phone No. / Application ID, Password and login Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable admit card 2024.