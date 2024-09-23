BPSC BHO answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions from September 24
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 24 to 27.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Block Horticulture Officer (BHO) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from September 24 to 27 using their login details on the Dashboard. The exams were conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download BHO answer key 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the BHO answer key links
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer keys
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to General Hindi answer key.
Direct link to General Knowledge answer key.
Direct link to Horticulture/Agriculture Science, Paper I answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.