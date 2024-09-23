The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal and Vice Principal Preliminary (Objective) Competitive Examinations under (Advt. No. 29/2024 & 30/2024). Eligible candidates can submit their objections related to the provisional answer key through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 24 to 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1 Principal, 1 Vice Principal, 41 Secondary Teachers, and 21 Higher Secondary Teacher posts. The exam was conducted on August 16. For more details, candidates can visit the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the provisional answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal & Vice Principal answer key’ The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Print the application for future reference

Direct link to the provisional answer key of Principal & Vice Principal posts.

Direct link to the provisional answer key of Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher posts.