The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) has released the skill test (shorthand and typing) admit card for the Junior Personal Assistant (English) posts, Delhi Transco Limited. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

If candidates find any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, s/he may contact the Board office in person on September 26 and 27 from 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM and through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in by 1.00 PM on September 26, 2024.

The skill test will be conducted on September 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 9.30 AM and 12.00 noon to 12.30 PM. The exam will be conducted at Netaji Subhash University of Technology (East Campus), Geeta Colony, New Delhi-110031.

Steps to download DSSSB JPA admit card 2024

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on the DSSSB JPA skill test admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JPA skill test admit card 2024.