The Odisha Police has opened the online application window for the recruitment of Junior Clerks (DPO Cadre) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at odishapolice.gov.in till October 13 up to 10.00 PM. The application correction window will open from October 16 to 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 177 Junior Clerks vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed +2 examination or equivalent qualification with knowledge in Basic Computer Skills. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and practical skill test. The written test will consist of two papers — Paper I [Language Test (English and Odia) Objective] and [General Knowledge (Objective)] and Paper II [Basic Arithmetic, Mathematics and Reasoning (Objective)] and [Basic Computer Skills (Objective)].

Steps to apply for Junior Clerks posts 2024

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Clerks (DPO Cadre) application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, submit the required documents and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Clerks posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.