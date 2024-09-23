The Odisha Police has started the online registration for the recruitment of Sepoy/Constable posts under various battalions. Eligible candidates can apply for 1,360 Odisha Police Constable vacancies on odishapolice.gov.in till October 13 by 10 PM.

Women, Transgenders, and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category candidates can not apply for the posts. A candidate can apply only for one battalion and the option can not be changed later. For more details, candidates can refer to the detailed notification.

Candidates can edit their application form from October 16 to 18. The commission will not charge any amount of application fees from all the categories of candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 18 to 23 years can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates.

Education Qualification: Candidates should have qualified class 10 (Matriculation) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha or any other equivalent examination conducted by other boards.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in four stages — Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination.

Steps to register for Odisha Police Constable posts

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment for Sepoy/Constable in Battalions Click on the registration link Fill the required details Submit the application form Print the application form for future reference

