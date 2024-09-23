The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is accepting online applications for Assistant Professor [Faculty-Group A] posts on a contract basis at AIIMS New Delhi/NCI, Jhajjar. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in till October 5 by 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 42 vacancies for various posts. “The period of contract will be one year or till such time the alternate arrangements are made, whichever is earlier,” reads the notification. The salary for the AIIMS Assistant Professor is Rs 1,42,506 per month. For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for AIIMS Assistant Professor

Visit the official website rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in Go to the ‘faculty recruitment’ tab Go to the ‘Applications for the post of Assistant Professor of various disciplines on a Contract basis at AIIMS, New Delhi’ Go to the ‘view details’ section Login using your details Submit the application form and print it for future reference

Direct link to apply for AIIMS Assistant Professor.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 3000, EWS candidates have to pay Rs 2400 and SC/ST candidates have to Rs 2400. The PWD candidates are exempted from application fees.