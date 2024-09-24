The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on Contractual Basis under Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/14 today, September 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 58 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Vice President (IT-Architect): 02

Deputy Vice President (PLATFORM OWNER): 01

Assistant Vice President (IT-Architect): 27

Assistant Vice President 42 YEARS (Cloud Operations): 01

Assistant Vice President (UX Lead): 01

Assistant Vice President (Security & Risk Management): 01

Senior Special Executive (IT-Architect): 16

Senior Special Executive (Cloud Operations): 02

Senior Special Executive (Cloud Security): 01

Senior Special Executive (Data Centre Operations): 02

Senior Special Executive (Procurement Analyst): 04

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 750 is applied to General/EWS/OBC category candidates. The applicants from the SC/ ST/ PwBD category are exempted from the payment of the fee.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for SCO posts 2024

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on the application link under “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SCO posts 2024.