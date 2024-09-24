The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination notification. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 28 to October 18, 2024.

The Commission has offered 1957 vacancies, of which 1954 vacancies will be filled through the 70th CCE and 4 vacancies are for Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.