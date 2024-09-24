Telangana State Eligibility Test ( TS SET ) answer keys have been released on the official website telanganaset.org . Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website telanganaset.org.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by providing the reason and proof for that particular objection till September 26, 2024. The exams were conducted from September 10 to 13, 2024.

Steps to download TS SET 2024 answer key

Visit the official website telanganaset.org On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

About TS SET

TS SET is an eligibility test for candidates who wish to work as Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the universities and colleges of Telangana. The exam is conducted for all 29 subjects approved by UGC.