BPSC BHO objection window opens today, check details here
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at bpsc.bih.nic.in by September 27.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online objections against the Block Horticulture Officer (BHO) competitive exam provisional answer key under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by September 27 at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exams were conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download BHO answer key 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab
Login to the dashboard using your username and password
Submit objections, if any
Direct link to objection window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.