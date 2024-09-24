The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR), Mumbai, is inviting applications for 5066 Apprentice posts in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website www.rrc-wr.com till October 22 by 5.00 PM.

The period of apprenticeship will be one year and candidates will receive a stipend during the training period. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 15 years to 24 years as on October 22, 2024, can apply for the apprentice program. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed their 10th grade and must have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Selection Process

There will be no written test or interview. The candidates will be selected on the base of merit list. The merit list will be prepared by taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the applicants in both the Matriculation and ITI examinations giving equal weightage to both. In case, any two candidates will have the same marks, preference will be given to the older candidate.

Steps to apply for RRC WR Apprentice

Visit the official website www.rrc-wr.com Go to the ‘engagement of apprentice 2024-25’ link Fill your details and register Submit the required documents and pay application fee Submit the application form ‘ Print the application form for future reference

Application Fee

The applicants have to pay the application fee of Rs 100. Candidates of SC/ST/PWD/Women category should not pay the application fee.

