UKSSSC recruitment 2024: Registration starts for 257 PA, Stenographer and other posts
Candidates can directly apply through the official website uksssc.net.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has started the application process for recruitment to the posts of Personal Assistant, Stenographer, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till October 14. Applicants can make changes to their application forms from October 18 to 21, 2024.
The provisional written test is likely to be conducted on December 8, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 257 vacancies. Candidates can check vacancy details, educational qualifications, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Categories
|Fee
|Unreserved/ OBC
|Rs 300
|SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD
|Rs 150
|Orphan
|Nil
Steps to apply for UKSSSC PA, Steno, and other posts 2024
- Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
- Click on the PA, Steno and other posts’ registration link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.